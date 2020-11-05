Woman to be charged with accessory after murder following drive-by shooting of 12-year-old in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — One more name added to the list of suspects facing charges in connection with the death of a 12-year-old in Aiken.

“It was quickly the number one priority. Everything that wasn’t, you know, necessary at that point was put on hold. And I know our investigative teams were working diligently and overtime to chase this down,” Mayor Rick Osbon told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety has released new information in the shooting death of Edward McKenzie, Jr. “I know our investigative teams were working or were working diligently and overtime to chase this down,” Mayor Osbon shared.

Edward McKenzie, Jr.

In arrest warrants obtained by NewsChannel 6, we’ve learned Jennifer Lynn Oakman was aware of the murder back on October 10. Authorities say that she provided misleading information to investigators when asked about the incident. She’s now facing charges of accessory after the fact to murder. “The two young victims were no way targets, guilty. They were lying in their beds and had nothing to do with this. Other than that they were a victim of a travesty,” Mayor Osbon recalled.

Three suspects are in custody.

Police are still searching for Demetrius Williams.

Demetrius Williams

“What we saw from the community, a lot of folks coming forward to help us with this. The fact that we were able to act so quickly is a result of cooperation between community and law enforcement officers and we also have a lot of inter-agency cooperation, as well.”

There’s still at least one unanswered question in the case, “Who was in fact the intended target of the shooting?”

Officials weren’t available to speak with Shawn Thursday. He hopes to get an answer soon.