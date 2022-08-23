AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a woman wanted for questioning in a forgery case.

According to investigators, the incident occurred at Truist Bank on 2625 Peach Orchard Road in South Augusta. The woman is currently only wanted for questioning.

Additional details about the crime were not immediately provided. If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080. All callers can remain anonymous.