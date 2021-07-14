Woman shot on Fox Trace in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred on the 200 block of Fox Trace in Augusta.

Deputies were dispatched to the location at 6:05 pm. Upon arrival, they found a 39-year-old woman laying on the ground with five gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the hospital with possible life threatening injuries. Deputies discovered three people described as black men with white shirts were possibly involved in the shooting and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

There is no further information available at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.

