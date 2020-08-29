Woman pulls firearm, shoots attorney in the shoulder following heated argument

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Augusta.

The incident happened at 119 Davis Rd, suite 10 on Saturday, August 29.

Authorities say the suspect, Jshinine Nicole Barish, 33, of Keysville, confronted an attorney, Robert McDonald, 56, of Evans at the Davis Road location in reference to a real estate transaction/closing.

The two got into an argument that became heated and the suspect pulled out a firearm.

The victim and the suspect began to struggle over it and the victim was shot in the right shoulder.

When officials arrived, the suspect gave up without incident. Both she and the firearm were secured.

