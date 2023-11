GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman is dead after a housefire in Grovetown Friday afternoon.

The fire happened at a home on Sugarcreek Dr. at around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Christina Bernstien died as a result of that fire.

There is no cause of death listed yet. The Columbia County Coroner’s Office says her body will be sent for autopsy.