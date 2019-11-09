Woman killed in crash involving Burke County Transit Bus

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A North Augusta woman is dead following a crash with a transit bus, Friday morning.

The victim is identified as 29-year-old Marie Elizabeth Humenanski.

The incident happened just after 7:30 a.m. on November 8 on Highway 23 at Spring Church Road.

Details are limited but we’re told the crash involved a Burke County Transit Bus and Humenanski’s vehicle.

Five people on the bus were injured, as well.

Humenanski appears to be at fault in the crash, according to Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard.

Burke County Deputies, Emergency Management, and the Georgia State Patrol all responded to the incident.