Woman honored for assisting North Augusta officer shot in the line of duty

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – North Augustans are honoring a woman who sprang into action. Many people say she is humble and lets actions speak louder than words.

“There was a lot of thoughts and emotions that were going through my head at the time, but I am happy I was able to survive it and just have the minor injuries that I have,” said Lt. Aaron Fittery.

Fittery is walking around with a bandage on his leg after being shot earlier this month.

He said, “There’s definitely pain involved, yes there is. So on a one to 10, it’s definitely up there with the top ones.”

Thomas Arrington, 42, is accused of shooting Fittery in the line of duty. A good Samaritan took Fittery to the hospital.

Fittery explained, “I don’t think she had much of a choice. At the same time, I was asking for a ride, I was pulling the door handle. It happened very quickly but I am happy she had a willingness to help me.”

Monday, North Augusta city leaders, Public Safety Chief John Thomas, and many others thanked Allison Shellstorm and her granddaughter for their swift action on December 9.

“I was glad that she was here, but she seems like a humble person. And for her to be here today, I think it took a lot of guts for her to come,” said Fittery.

Shellstorm declined an interview. For Fittery, people like Shellstorm make him proud to wear a badge.

He added, “I’m eager to get back out there and police and be there for those people and be their crutch they’re looking for when they call for help. That’s the person I want to be.”