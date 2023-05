McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The McDuffie County Coroner is investigating a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on East Hill Street at Salem Road in Thomson, Thursday night.

That call came in about 10:18 p.m.

Coroner Paul Johnson arrived on the scene and pronounced 30-year-old Mercedes Shaw of Thomson dead at 10:50 p.m.

The McDuffie County Coroner’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, and Thomson Police are investigating.