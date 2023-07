AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

26-year-old Mary Grace Gordon was was last seen at Doctors Hospital on Wheeler Road at approximately 6:00 pm on July 18th.

She was wearing a maroon T-Shirt, black leggings, and black slides.

Anyone with information concerning Mary Gordon’s whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.