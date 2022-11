ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing five-year-old.

Deputies responded to a home on Louise Drive on Thanksgiving to conduct a welfare check. They found the child’s mother, who had not been heard from since November 1, dead inside.

The child, Aspen Jeter was not there.

If you have any information on where she may be, contact authorities.