AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of an Aiken woman following a house fire that severely injured her and killed her mother early Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred at a home on the 1300 block of Aldrich Street. Investigators say 35-year-old Concetta Spann died at Doctor’s Hospital in Augusta from injuries sustained in the fire. Her mother, 65-year-old Sylvia Spann was killed in the fire.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.