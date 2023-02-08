WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – One woman is dead after a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the incident happened at 9:41 A.M. on Augusta Road, which is also known as Highway 421.

According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Vikki S. Choate, 64, of Beech Island, South Carolina, was unrestrained while driving a 2007 Dodge van traveling south on Augusta Road.

Authorities say Choate slowed and ran off the right side of the road hitting a retaining wall overturning down an embankment.

According to the coroner’s office, Choate was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables says an autopsy as been scheduled in Newberry to determine the cause of death.

According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, this is an ongoing investigation with South Carolina Highway Patrol.