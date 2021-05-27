Woman charged with false report of a crime after claiming assault at Country Inn and Suites

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies responded to Country Inn and Suites Wednesday morning in reference to a welfare check.

Upon arrival, they met with the manager of the business who needed help removing a guest who had allegedly been staying in the room without paying. Deputies forced their way inside the room since the door was locked from the inside.

Once inside, they found Keyanna Franklin. She was the only person in the room. Franklin is an employee at the business and she told deputies she was assaulted by a guest in the room and was held overnight.

Investigators reviewed evidence in the room as well as surveillance video from around the property. Inconsistencies with what was reported were immediately found.

After a thorough investigation of all evidence, Keyanna Franklin has been charged with one count of false report of a crime. She was arrested and taken to Charles B. Webster detention center. More charges may be pending.