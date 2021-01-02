Woman believed to have altered mental status missing in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for people to look out for a woman believed to have an altered mental state and possibly be a danger to herself and others.

22-year-old Kaya Ambrasia Walker was last seen on December 30, 2020 in the area of the 3500 block of Windsor Spring Road. She is believed to be driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu with a GA tag of RVW6143. She is described as:

5’02” – 125lbs.

Black hair / Brown eyes

If you have any information on Walker, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.