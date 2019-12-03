Woman arrested for DUI with 6 children in the car

AIKEN, Sc (WJBF) – An Aiken woman IS behind bars for allegedly driving under the influence with children in the car.

33-year-old, Mary Alice Deloris Williams, was pulled over November 27th on University Parkway.

According to the incident report, the officer found 6 children ages 1 month to 11-years-old in the rear seats of a Tahoe.

The officer had Williams perform several sobriety tests, which confirmed she was driving impaired.

The suspect was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center. The children are in the custody of family members.