Woman arrested for assault at Little Caesar’s Pizza in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 25-year-old Brittany Kennedy was arrested Tuesday, a week after assaulting a woman at the Little Caesars Pizza on Wrightsboro Rd.

Kennedy reportedly assaulted 22-year-old Emily Broadwater in the restaurant.

The fight, which was captured on multiple cell phones, and the store’s surveillance video shows the two women moved from inside the restaurant to right outside the door. Kennedy is shown dragging Broadwater by her hair and later stomping her head into the ground, all in front of a child.

Broadwater was left with cuts, bruises, a black eye, and swollen face. She was treated at the scene, but refused to go to the hospital in an ambulance.

The story went around Facebook and alleged posts from both Broadwater and Kennedy reveal the fight was over children and their father. The fight allegedly started at a home and ended at Little Caesar’s.

Kennedy was found on the 300 block of Calvary Drive in Augusta. She was booked into Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Kennedy was charged with Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping and Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree.