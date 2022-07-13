BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Just over 6 years from the date Simon Powell went missing, a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with his disappearance and murder.

Burke County Sheriff’s Investigators have arrested and charged 38-year-old Stacey Welch. Welch was recently wanted for questioning with a $30,000 reward offered to those in the community who could help locate her.

Simon Powell was reported missing in 2016.

The timeline of his disappearance and what lead to Welch’s arrest can be read below:

Sheriff Williams sends his heartfelt condolences to the Powell family and hopes that today’s development will bring the family some level of closure.

This case remains active and more arrests are expected.

