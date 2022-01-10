Woman arrested after firing multiple shells on Thomas Lane in Richmond County

(RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia) – According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a woman has been arrested after firing multiple shells at a residence on Thomas Lane.

Authorities say Kimberly Nicole Hunter has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm or Knife During Commission of a Crime on Monday.

According to officials, warrants allege that Hunter fired multiple shells at a residence on the 2700 block of Thomas Lane in the Thomas Ridge Apartments area behind the old Regency Mall, striking a residence while at least one person was inside.

Investigators say they believe a pink-and-white Taurus .38 Special was used in the shooting has been recovered.

According to law enforcement, while a bond of $7,900 was set for the weapons possession charge, Hunter is being held without bond on the assault charge.

Authorities say there are no injuries reported in the shooting.