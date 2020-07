AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies and the Augusta Fire Department were called to the scene of a submerged vehicle at Mayor’s Pond Rd. on the 1800 block of Lock and Dam Rd. Friday at 4:50 P.M.

After the car was removed from the water, a woman and two infants were found inside. CID and the Richmond County Coroner’s office are on the scene.

There are no further details as this investigation is on going.

