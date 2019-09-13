WJBF’s Wes Cooper tests out Marine Mud Challenge Course

FORT GORDON (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6’s Wes Cooper got the chance to test out the course is ready for the 12th annual Marine Mud Challenge.

The competition doesn’t start until tomorrow…but this morning we’re giving you a sneak peek.

All proceeds of Saturday’s run will go to Fort Gordon’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation program that supports service members here on post and their families.

Competitors will try to conquer the 5 mile off-road trail that has more than 30 military-style obstacles on it. Including 15-foot high cargo nets, a rope bridge, 7-foot tall walls and of course mud pits with one being four feet deep with 200 thousand gallons of water in it.