CSRA (WJBF) – Our longtime friend of the Channel 6, Anne Sawyer has passed away.

For years- you could catch Anne on our Adopt-A-Pet segment every Wednesday on NewsChannel 6 at Noon.

She was appreciated for her tireless efforts to help unwanted pets find homes.

She was a fighter who battled several bouts of cancer. Next Wednesday would have been her 80th birthday.

NewsChannel 6 will pass along funeral arrangements once they’ve been announced.