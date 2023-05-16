AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The winners of the 2023 Augusta Arts Awards have been announced, and our very own Jennie Montgomery will be receiving an award.

According to the Greater Augusta Arts Council, Jennie Montgomery will be receiving the Media Award:

“Jennie is a household name in the Augusta community and has proven over the past 28 years to be both an outstanding personal supporter as a participant in much of what goes on here culturally AND a steady, reliable, enthusiastic promoter of such activities through her role as the co-anchor of the WJBF weekday newscasts and as the hostess of a weekly talk show Jennie, which focuses on women’s issues, family, and community events.”

The other winners of the 2023 Augusta Arts Awards include:

Artist Award – Jamie Jones

Arts Professional Award – Scott Seidl

Kath Girdler Engle Public Art Award – Cyndy Epps

Sponsor Award – Sean Mooney, Show Pony

President’s Award – Pat Knox-Hudson

The Greater Augusta Arts Council states that nominations are submitted by the public and the finalists are chosen by a panel of local arts community leaders.

Organizers say that the Annual Augusta Arts Awards dinner will take place June 15th at 6 P.M. at the Knox Room in the Miller Theater on Broad Street, and tickets are $90 for members and $100 for “not-yet” members.

Organizers add that the attire for this event is cocktail attire, and it includes dinner and an open bar.

Reservations can be made online or by calling the Arts Council at (706) 826-4702.

RSVPs are required by June 6th.