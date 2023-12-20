AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As you gather with friends and family this Holiday, we invite you to make WJBF a part of your celebration. This year WJBF will bring you nine hours of special Holiday programming to help make your season bright.
It all begins at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve with “Christmas Eve on NewsChannel 6”. Hosts Brad Means and Jennie Montgomery will guide you through a half hour of stories highlighting the Holiday season in the CSRA.
Among the highlights:
- A trip to Santa Claus, Georgia where every day is Christmas Day.
- Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller and Meteorologist Jenna Petracci will preview Santa’s route to the CSRA
- A local town that comes together to bring the story of Christ to life
- The CSRA’s connection to one of the most famous Christmas songs of all
- Last minute ideas to cook for a crowd
After that, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day on WJBF NewsChannel 6 will also feature:
- Sunday, 1:30 p.m. – “The Means Report” Holiday special
- Sunday, 2 p.m. – Encore presentation of the WJBF “Game Night Live” game of the year between North Augusta High School and Midland Valley High School
- Sunday, 6 p.m./11 p.m. – A Christmas message from Augusta’s historic Beulah Grove Baptist Church
- Monday, 4:30 a.m. – Encore presentation of the 2023 Columbia County Christmas Parade
- Monday, 6 a.m. – “Jennie” Holiday special
- Monday, 6:30 a.m. – Local Living
- Monday, 12 p.m. – “Dinner with Ms. Darlin'” Holiday special
- Monday, 12:30 p.m. – “The Means Report” Holiday special
- Monday, 11:30 p.m. – “Your Hometown Road Trip” year-end spectacular
The WJBF NewsChannel 6 team wishes you and yours the happiest of Holiday seasons!