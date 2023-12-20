AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As you gather with friends and family this Holiday, we invite you to make WJBF a part of your celebration. This year WJBF will bring you nine hours of special Holiday programming to help make your season bright.

It all begins at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve with “Christmas Eve on NewsChannel 6”. Hosts Brad Means and Jennie Montgomery will guide you through a half hour of stories highlighting the Holiday season in the CSRA.

Among the highlights:

A trip to Santa Claus, Georgia where every day is Christmas Day.

Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller and Meteorologist Jenna Petracci will preview Santa’s route to the CSRA

A local town that comes together to bring the story of Christ to life

The CSRA’s connection to one of the most famous Christmas songs of all

Last minute ideas to cook for a crowd

After that, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day on WJBF NewsChannel 6 will also feature:

Sunday, 1:30 p.m. – “The Means Report” Holiday special

Sunday, 2 p.m. – Encore presentation of the WJBF “Game Night Live” game of the year between North Augusta High School and Midland Valley High School

Sunday, 6 p.m./11 p.m. – A Christmas message from Augusta’s historic Beulah Grove Baptist Church

Monday, 4:30 a.m. – Encore presentation of the 2023 Columbia County Christmas Parade

Monday, 6 a.m. – “Jennie” Holiday special

Monday, 6:30 a.m. – Local Living

Monday, 12 p.m. – “Dinner with Ms. Darlin'” Holiday special

Monday, 12:30 p.m. – “The Means Report” Holiday special

Monday, 11:30 p.m. – “Your Hometown Road Trip” year-end spectacular

The WJBF NewsChannel 6 team wishes you and yours the happiest of Holiday seasons!