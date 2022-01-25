WJBF partners with Shepeard Community Blood Center to help combat blood shortage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Being one bad car accident away from having no blood to give. That’s the reality here in Augusta and across the country as the push to get blood donors to roll up their sleeves continues.

According to Shepeard Blood Center, the pandemic is to blame for the shortage of donors because of the need for plasma to help treat the sickest COVID patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, locations that are normally blood donation sites have had to cancel because of COVID protocols and concerns.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 is hoping to do its part in putting a dent in the blood shortage and we need your help.

The Shepeard Blood Mobile will be here– at Television Park– this Friday from 12-Noon to 5:30 pm.

If you’re in the area of Augusta West Parkway and Wrightsboro Road, please stop by our studios and give.

We’ve spoken with doctors who tell us, COVID vaccine and exposure status is NOT a concern.

All Shepeard donations stay at hospitals within the CSRA community.