(WJBF) – Augusta Magazine has announced “The Best of Augusta” winners and NewsChannel 6 has several on that list!

  • Best Television Station – WJBF NewsChannel 6
  • Best Local TV Anchor (Female) – Jennie Montgomery
  • 3rd place Local TV Anchor (Female) – Barclay Bishop
  • Best Local TV Anchor (Male) – Brad Means
  • Best Local TV Anchor (Morning) – Mary Morrison
  • 2nd place Local TV Anchor (Morning) – Barclay Bishop
  • 3rd place Local TV Weather Anchor – Tim Miller
  • 2nd Place Local TV Reporter – George Eskola
  • 3rd Place Local TV Reporter – Shawn Cabbagestalk
  • 2nd Place Local Media Sports Reporter – Brendan Robertson

Sending a huge Congratulations to all the Augusta Magazine winners across the CSRA!