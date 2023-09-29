(WJBF) – Augusta Magazine has announced “The Best of Augusta” winners and NewsChannel 6 has several on that list!

Best Television Station – WJBF NewsChannel 6

– WJBF NewsChannel 6 Best Local TV Anchor (Female) – Jennie Montgomery

– Jennie Montgomery 3rd place Local TV Anchor (Female) – Barclay Bishop

– Barclay Bishop Best Local TV Anchor (Male) – Brad Means

– Brad Means Best Local TV Anchor (Morning) – Mary Morrison

– Mary Morrison 2nd place Local TV Anchor (Morning) – Barclay Bishop

– Barclay Bishop 3rd place Local TV Weather Anchor – Tim Miller

– Tim Miller 2nd Place Local TV Reporter – George Eskola

– George Eskola 3rd Place Local TV Reporter – Shawn Cabbagestalk

– Shawn Cabbagestalk 2nd Place Local Media Sports Reporter – Brendan Robertson

Sending a huge Congratulations to all the Augusta Magazine winners across the CSRA!