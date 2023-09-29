(WJBF) – Augusta Magazine has announced “The Best of Augusta” winners and NewsChannel 6 has several on that list!
- Best Television Station – WJBF NewsChannel 6
- Best Local TV Anchor (Female) – Jennie Montgomery
- 3rd place Local TV Anchor (Female) – Barclay Bishop
- Best Local TV Anchor (Male) – Brad Means
- Best Local TV Anchor (Morning) – Mary Morrison
- 2nd place Local TV Anchor (Morning) – Barclay Bishop
- 3rd place Local TV Weather Anchor – Tim Miller
- 2nd Place Local TV Reporter – George Eskola
- 3rd Place Local TV Reporter – Shawn Cabbagestalk
- 2nd Place Local Media Sports Reporter – Brendan Robertson
Sending a huge Congratulations to all the Augusta Magazine winners across the CSRA!