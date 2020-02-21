WJBF NewsChannel 6 takes the #PromChallenge

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – In an effort to motivate young people to register to vote, former First Lady Michelle Obama has partnered with MTV for a rather unique challenge.

Mrs. Obama encouraged people to post their prom pictures while asking students to talk about what their school is doing to register classmates to vote.

Winners of the challenge could get a free prom for their school.

During NewsChannel 6 at 5:30 p.m. anchor Dee Griffin revealed her senior prom picture and discussed why her parents played a big role in her prom.

Dee ended up not having a date for the prom so her parents asked church members to loan their son’s to be serve as escorts for the big night.

Dee tells us her father is the ultimate #GirlDad because he didn’t want her to attend the event alone.

Mrs. Obama and MTV are using #PromChallenge and @WhenWeAllVote to promote their challenge.