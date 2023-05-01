CSRA (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6, Giving Your Best partners, and Jefferson Award winner, ‘Something for Alex’ are holding a ‘fan drive’ during the entire month of May.

We’re collecting box and plug-in fans from May 1st – May 31st to benefit Manna.

Manna is a faith-based ministry located in Thomson, GA, that provides food, and clothing, to those in need in McDuffie, Warren and Wilkes counties.

Television Park, Security Federal Banks of the CSRA and Manna are all drop-off locations.

You can also donate online at: SOMETHINGFORALEX.ORG