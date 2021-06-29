WJBF holds blood drive to combat local shortage

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- On Tuesday, NewsChannel 6 and Shepeard Community Blood Center will host a blood drive.

Shepeard Community Blood Center is in need of all blood types right now.

Ashley Whitaker with the Blood Center said the organization has been struggling with blood shortages for some time.

“We have been short for over a year now. This is not just a CSRA issue, it’s a nationwide issue. But it does mean that if something were to happen here locally, like a huge, large scale emergency, that we would not have the products for the hospitals that they need to treat patients.”

Whitaker said blood shortages aren’t just happening in the CSRA– they have been happening nationwide for the last year.

She said even though they are in need of all blood types, two blood types are especially needed.

“But that said, O positive and O negative are two blood types that we always need. O positive because it’s the most common blood type. I have O positive blood, so that means our hospitals use a lot of it. O negative blood is the universal donor and that goes to everyone. It goes to babies, it goes to someone in the event of of an emergency where the doctors don’t have time to blood type them to figure out what their blood type is.”

The event is here at Television Park from 12 to 5PM. The Shepeard Blood Mobile will be outside our building on Augusta West Parkway, to accept donations. You must have a photo ID, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old to donate blood.

If you can’t make it to the blood drive but want to donate blood, you can always go to one of Shepeard Community Blood Center’s three locations.