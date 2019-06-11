WJBF employees lend a hand to kids in Nexstar’s day of caring

Augusta, GA (WJBF) Employees with WJBF NewsChannel 6 lend a helping hand to kids in local community.

A mission of Nexstar Broadcasting, the parent company of WJBF, is service to the local community through acts of service. On June 14th, 2019 Nexstar employees from across the country will be taking time out of their workday to help their local communities.

WJBF in Augusta, GA will be grabbing the peanut butter jar to give kids in one local community nutritious snacks for their summer lunches. Employees in the TV station will be making peanut butter and jelly sandwhiches to help out the “Mission of Women in Unity” program of Edgefield, SC.

The group was founded in an effort to support positive change in the lives of disadvantaged children and families in the Edgefield community. The hope is for successful outcomes in the homes, schools and workplaces of those who are struggling with difficult financial circumstances.

The sandwiches and positive notes assembled by the WJBF staff will be just one of the many projects “Mission of Women in Uity” will be leading throughout the summer. If you’d like to learn more about this program and what it stands for you’re encouraged to visit their Facebook page here.

