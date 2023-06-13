AUGUSTA (WJBF) – After several decades at WJBF, our current General Manager is retiring.

Bill Stewart has held that title proudly, but as of June 30th he’ll be living the retired life.

Friday morning, Nexstar Senior Vice President, Ron Romines, accompanied Bill to a mandatory WJBF staff meeting to announce the new GM.

Beginning July 3rd, our Director of Sales will be the new man in charge.

Congratulations to Carter Murphy, WJBF’s new General Manager!

Carter has been here for 25 years, and says he looking forward to greater things to come for the number one station in our market.

Nexstar posted the following:

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), today announced the promotion of Carter Murphy to Vice President and General Manager of its broadcast and digital operations serving Augusta, Georgia, and Aiken, South Carolina (DMA #110), including WJBF-TV and wjbf.com, and their related mobile apps and social media channels. He is taking over for Bill Stewart, who is retiring after serving as WJBF-TV’s Vice President and General Manager since 2007. Mr. Murphy, who has 25 years of experience in the market, will begin his new duties on July 3 and report to Ron Romines, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Nexstar.

“Bill has done an outstanding job leading WJBF-TV since it was acquired by Nexstar in 2016, and we wish him well in his retirement,” said Mr. Romines. “Carter is a worthy successor to Bill and very deserving of this promotion. After 25+ years at WJBF-TV, he is extremely familiar with the station and the Augusta/Aiken community, and understands the needs of viewers, advertisers and marketers across the two-state region. He has developed a variety of unique and innovative sales, marketing, and sponsorship opportunities for clients and spearheaded the development of new business for WJBF-TV’s linear and digital platforms. I am looking forward to working with Carter as he takes on this new role.”

Mr. Murphy has served in a variety of sales positions at the television station since beginning his career at WJBF-TV in 1997 as an account executive. He served as Local Sales Manager at the station from 2007 to 2021, when he was promoted to General Sales Manager. Throughout his sales career, Mr. Murphy has consistently demonstrated the ability to grow ratings, revenue, and profitability, and the capacity to build highly effective collaborative sales teams. During his tenure, Mr. Murphy played a key role in the creation of “Game Night Live,” the only televised live High School Football game in the Augusta/Aiken area. He also helped to conceive and implement the annual “Border Bowl Football All-Star Game,” which just completed its 10th anniversary and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Ronald McDonald House.

“I am extremely grateful to Nexstar for this promotion and for giving me the opportunity to lead WJBF-TV’s broadcast and digital operations here in Augusta and the two-state region,” said Mr. Murphy. “I am looking forward to deepening my existing relationships within all the communities served by WJBF-TV,” said Mr. Murphy. “This is a great television station with a rich history, and when you combine Nexstar’s commitment to local content and the unique and innovative cross-platform advertising solutions offered to its viewers and clients, the result gives us a distinct advantage over our competitors. I am excited by what lies ahead.”

Mr. Murphy has been extensively involved in the Augusta community over the course of his career, serving as past president and board member of The Columbia County Exchange Club and as a member of The Exchange Club of Augusta. He has served on the Board of Directors for Via Cognitive Health and has volunteered his time as a youth athletics coach. Mr. Murphy graduated from the College of Charleston with a B.A. in history; he and his wife have been married 20 years and have two children.

