WJBF, ABC to air tribute to Chadwick Boseman

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 04: Chadwick Boseman attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF/AP) — Due to the passing of Actor Chadwick Boseman, WJBF and ABC will air “Black Panther” on Sunday, August 30 from 8-10:20 p.m. ABC News will then follow with the special “Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for A King” from 10:20-11 p.m. followed by NewsChannel 6 at 11.

Sunday’s broadcast of “Black Panther” will air commercial-free.

Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died Friday of cancer, his representative said. He was 43.

Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press.

Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

He was born and raised in Anderson, South Carolina.