With the “extreme conditions pay policy” in place, the next step is getting essential workers back out in the city to clean up Grovetown

GROVETOWN Ga, (WJBF) — Along with household trash, The City of Grovetown also picks up yard waste like tree limbs and leaves as a free service to its citizens. But right now, the grass clippings are sitting on the curb longer than usual so their workers can get the right protective gear during this coronavirus pandemic.

“I promised we had heard the people living within city complaints,” said Campbell. “They eager to get the trash out of there yards, and we are eager to pick it up. However, we have to make sure the employees who are doing it are safe. We have to outfit them with the proper safety equipment.”

The act of social distancing has a lot of us working from home or finally starting on yard projects that have been on our to-do-list for a while. Grovetown officials say right now isn’t the best time to throw out your bulk trash.

“Please try not to do that until our employees can get the safety gear they need, and we can come up with a schedule and plan to come back on the streets to remove those items,” said Campbell.

With the “extreme conditions pay policy” in place, the next step is getting those workers back out in the city to clean up Grovetown.

“With our government facilities shut down, that bulk trash is piling up,” said Campbell. “We want to get it up as much as the residents want it off their yards.”

The intent to implement the policy is to pay other essential employees whose work could expose them to the coronavirus.

“We’ve determined that these essential employees are going to be public safety, people who show up to the emergency operations center,” said Campbell. “Those people are dealing with the public.”

Campbell says there is no price to put on people’s health. The city is figuring out how many employees they can pay without going over the budget.

“The city government isn’t operational at this time, we’ve closed a lot of our facilities,” explained Campbell. “However, we do have those small number of people who have stepped up to the plate and said yes, I’d volunteer my time.”

Grovetown is tracking all of the money spent related to COVID-19. As soon as the pandemic ends, the city anticipates submitting those funds to FEMA to be reimbursed.