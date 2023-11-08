AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Supporters of a new James Brown arena have reason to feel good, because it’s on the way.

“People want entertainment in Augusta and especially in downtown Augusta,” said Coliseum Authority Chair Cedric Johnson.

The majority of voters – 66% – said “yes” to a 0.5% sales tax to pay for a new arena. And that brings with it the chance for a hockey team back to town.

“We’re still having conversations with the hockey folks, and they are ready they’re ready to come to Augusta,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

But to get a new arena ready for hockey, the arena’s management company has agreed to put up $10 million for ice-making equipment in the new building. But the Coliseum Authority and the company must first come to terms on how that will be paid back.

“We’re going to look out for the best interests of Augusta Richmond County citizen If we can come up with an agreement that’s good for everybody then we’ll be able to see hockey,” said Commissioner Johnson.

So hockey is not a guarantee. And neither is that the new arena will be named solely for James Brown, because naming rights are under consideration. Commissioner Johnson says the new arena could have a corporate name.

“It is possible it could be a corporate name with James Brown in some other fashion,” said Commissioner Johnson.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the summer, following the completion of the Bell Auditorium renovations. The new sales tax will kick in Jan. 1, 2024.