Windsor man facing charges following shooting

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C (WJBF) — A shooting is under investigation and Windsor man is facing charges.

Authorities say at around 3:29 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, deputies were dispatched to 145 Inez Lane for a person who was injured after an altercation. When deputies arrived on scene, a male victim, later identified as Jesse Dale Senterfeit, 44, of Aiken, was found in a back bedroom with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his face.

Witnesses told officials they heard at least two gunshots during the altercation and that DarryJackson Redding, 37, of Windsor ran from the home after the incident. Senterfeit was transported by Aiken County EMS to an area hospital for emergency treatment but was later died.

Investigators have obtained warrants on Darry Jackson Redding (37 yo) of Windsor, SC as a result of an early morning shooting investigation.

Additional units responding to the home spotted a gray in color Chevy Impala leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Deputies pursued the vehicle until it came to a stop in the 400 block of Gooseneck Road. Redding, the driver of the vehicle, was taken into custody where he was later transported by Aiken County EMS with what appeared to be a puncture wound underneath his left arm and an apparent gunshot wound to his left wrist.

Redding was treated by medical staff and released. Redding was arrested by Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies and taken to the Richmond County Detention Center where he is being held pending extradition.

Investigators have obtained warrants for Redding, charging him with involuntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and failure to stop for blue lights and siren.

Meanwhile an autopsy of Senterfeit will happen in the upcoming days, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.