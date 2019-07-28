Williston native Adair Ford Boroughs to host campaign kick-off event Sunday

WILLISTON, S.C. (WJBF) — A former U.S. Department of Justice attorney is looking to unseat a near-20-year incumbent South Carolina congressman.

Democrat Adair Ford Boroughs is running against U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson. Wilson has represented South Carolina’s 2nd District since 2001.

Boroughs will host a campaign kick-off event in her native Williston, South Carolina on Sunday, July 28 from 6-9 p.m. at the Williston Elko High School Football Field.

“Meet Adair, have a bowl of her dad’s chili, hear Terence Young and The Finesse Band, and enjoy the fellowship of family and friends,” her campaign website says.

Children are welcome. You can register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adair-for-congress-kick-off-event-featuring-terence-young-tickets-64634904740

Boroughs grew up in a “double-wide trailer” in small-town Williston, according to her campaign website. Boroughs graduated as valedictorian of Williston-Elko High School.