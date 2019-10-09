Williston Fall Vendor Craft Fair scheduled for November 23

WILLISTON, S.C. (WJBF) — If you’re looking for gifts for the holiday season, you may want to stop in Williston, South Carolina for the vendor craft fair.

The third annual Williston Fall Vendor Craft Fair will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, November 23 at the Winfield Heights Baptist Church EYB gym.

More than 50 unique vendors will be on hand selling antiques, wreaths, candles, local honey, custom made jewelry, foods and much more.

Free admission and raffles will be going on all day.

All proceeds go to the Winfield Heights Christian Kindergarten Renovation Project.

Join the event by contacting Jamie Still at jamienstill@aol.com.