Willis Foreman Elementary builds outdoor reading lab to increase scores

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Willis Foreman Elementary School built an outdoor reading lab for kids to escape the classroom walls and step into a more creative space to learn.

“It’s a measurement of how well we’re doing, it’s a measurement of how well are students are doing. And in order to increase test scores we have to provide those opportunities,” says Shaunta Payton, Principal at Willis Foreman Elementary.

In an effort to improve reading scores, school leaders decided to turn an empty space into an outdoor reading lab.

To bring this idea to life, they used a $2,500 grant from Lowe’s Heroes. Being an art infused school, this reading lab gives students a motivating space to learn and express their creativity through reading theater.

“The stage is out there to bring these books to life. And knowing that it’s a santity for learning. It’s not a picnic place, it’s not a play place. They know when they come through those doors that some learning experience is taking place,” says Principal Payton.

The lab will also be used for teaching students how to read, as well as research projects on things like plant growth and care using the garden in the lab.

Teachers tell us they hope it will show parents they are committed to exploring new ways to teach and challenge their students.

“I think it shows that we’re really invested, but your kids are invested in the reading will get parents on board too and maybe get them more involved in our school community when they see that people outside our community care about students here,” says Rhonda Smith-O’Connor, 3rd grade teacher at Willis Foreman Elementary.



It took three days to create this space. teachers tell us students having part in the construction makes it even more special to them.

“They were building the boxes. They were building the benches. They painted everything. We had paint up and down the hall way but to them it’s the first thing they’ve ever built that’s theirs,” says Ms. Smith-O’Connor.

Principal Shaunta Payton also tells us students will have the opportunity to continuously add new additions to this space as time goes on.