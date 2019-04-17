Willington Bookshop will have a Spring Ten Cent Sale on May 4th

The Willington Bookshop will have its first “Spring Ten Cent Sale” on Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hundreds of books from multiple genres will be on sale for only ten cents each at the corner of Highway 81 and Morrah Bridge Road in Willington.

In addition, the Bookshop will have a special “Buy Two, Get One Free Sale” on all books except for new and local history. This includes mystery and thrillers, religious books, Southern fiction, cookbooks, history, biography, etc. Take advantage of this exceptional opportunity to stock up on your favorites!

Lunch items will be available for purchase from Jeff Moss’s famous BBQ van from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.