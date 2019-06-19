Willie Mays honored with portrait

A long time public servant in Augusta is honored.

A portrait of former commissioner William “Willie” Mays now hangs in the Public Defenders office in the old Library on Greene Street.



The building is also named for Mr Mays.

Mays served nearly three decades in various positions in public office in Augusta and was deeply touched by today’s honor.

“I thank God I’ve living with the different health challenges to be here and to see it live and in color but I thank everybody for coming this morning the almost 30 years in public office and the courthouse was certainly a blessing I always give thanks to the people of this city,” said Mays who was at the unveiling .

Mays says he currently being treated for cancer but is feeling good.



