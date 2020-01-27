William Avery, former NBA player, Augusta native, speaks on loss of Kobe Bryant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta native and former NBA Player, William Avery has released a statement on the death of Kobe Bryant.

Avery played against Bryant in his first 3 years in the league.

“Kobe was a special person. Not just on the court as we watched him for years electrify the basketball world on his way to winning 5 NBA titles and multiple gold medals. Kobe had a standard of excellence about him. Everybody talks about the relentless work ethic he had, often working out at 5am and again at 11pm that night with practice in between. What they didn’t know is that he would workout early so he could get back home and take his kids to school and workout late after he had spent time with his family. That’s who he was. We lost a great man who inspired those around him to be great in every aspect of life. I would also like to add my prayers and condolences go out to the Bryant, Altobelli, Mauser, Chester and Zobayan families. “ – William Avery

