Will Georgia, South Carolina universities require students to get COVID-19 vaccine?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Spring semester is still in session, but colleges and universities are already planning for Fall. Applications poured into Augusta University for the upcoming school year. Dr. Susan Davies, the university’s Vice President for Enrollment and Student Affairs, expects “Fall ’21 to be similar to Fall ’19.”

“For fall semester, we should be full,” she says.

While Augusta University students are required to be vaccinated for illnesses like Measles and Meningitis, they will not have to get the COVID-19 shot, at least not for now.

“We will not be requiring a COVID-19 vaccination because it only has emergency use authorization. Those plans can change. Our current plan is to strongly encourage our students to be vaccinated and to offer them the access to do so.”

This is the plan for all 28 colleges and universities in the University System of Georgia. The University of Georgia anticipates resuming “full in-person” operations in the Fall.

“Wider availability of vaccines over the next few months is anticipated to control the spread of COVID-19. This should allow us to resume normal operations in the Fall Semester, including a return to full in-person instruction, full capacity in our residence halls and dining facilities, and regular operations for other campus services. All research and public service operations are also expected to resume regular activities no later than Fall 2021. We will continue to monitor the pandemic closely and will follow public health guidance from the University System of Georgia, the Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” The University of Georgia

South Carolina universities’ plans

In South Carolina, USC Aiken tells NewsChannel 6 “no decision has been made about requiring vaccines for any students.”