AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – If you’re making plans for New Year’s Eve, it remains to be seen if downtown Augusta is an option. By law, bars in Augusta can only be open one Sunday per year, and this year commissioners chose Super Bowl Sunday.

It’s a decision, bar owners tell me, they wish they could have been a part of. Now they might miss out on their most paid day of the year.

“I’d say open, let people enjoy life, if people got a reason to celebrate, let ‘em enjoy it…,” Jose Colunga said.

The Loft bar owner Adrien Estrada tells me holidays like New Years are big business.

“Superbowl Sunday, everybody’s gotta work the following day, it’s not a big celebration. SO, people are gonna come out– if they do come out– they’re gonna have a couple of beers, watch the game and if the fan base isn’t there for the two teams that are playing in the Superbowl, it affects our sales,” The Loft Bar Owner Adrien Estrada said.

But his main concern is not having had a choice in which Sunday out of the year bars in Augusta can open. “It was never communicated to us, we were never asked, we never had the opportunity to voice our opinions and it’s very difficult and very frustrating to find out that they’re telling us that we can’t close on possibly the biggest day of our year,” Estrada said.

After Tuesday afternoon’s commission meeting, members began working to try and make it possible for bars to serve.

“What we’re working on now is talking to state leaders to figure out ways that we can still serve our downtown business owners that weekend…,” District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson said.

As commissioners continue to work on a solution, bar owners say the issue is bigger.

“St. Patrick’s Day, people are coming to celebrate, New Year’s Eve– it’s a day of celebration– we’re destinations at that point. And if we’re trying to rebuild downtown and just the city of Augusta itself, we gotta be diligent…,” Johnson said.

The commission does want to reassure the community and business owners of one thing.

“If we had the ability to do more than one Sunday, New Year’s Eve would absolutely be on that list. But I don’t want folks to be counted out, I don’t want folks to think that this is the end, we’re still having conversations about what we can do to make sure New Year’s Eve is memorable…,” Johnson said.

While it isn’t guaranteed owners will be able to open, they say they are thankful for city leaders’ efforts.