Wilkes County High School coach under investigation

WILKES COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Wilkes County High School Coach T.C. Jay is under investigation for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a former student.

On June 8, 2020 the GBI was asked to begin an investigation into Coach Jay by the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

Allegations were made against Jay regarding an inappropriate relationship with a former Wilkes County High School Student.

This investigation is ongoing. There are no other details at this time.

Jay was a coach at Washington-Wilkes High School last season. He resigned earlier in June.

Stay tuned to WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more information on this ongoing investigation.

