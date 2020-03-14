Wild Game Supper at Sweetwater Baptist postponed

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The annual Sweetwater Baptist Church Wild Game Supper at Sweetwater Baptist Church in North Augusta has been postponed.

The move came after health officials asked people to avoid large crowds, according to Pastor Paul Noe.

We’re told between 1,500 and 2,000 people attend the event each year.

The 14th Annual Wild Game Supper was scheduled for Saturday, March 14 at 5 p.m. at the church’s Wild Game Building.

A reschedule date has not been released.

For more information call: (803) 279-2821.