AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The wife of Publisher William Morris the third has died.

Mary Sue Ellis Morris, affectionately known as Sissy, passed away yesterday.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, three children, six grandchildren.

A graveside service is planned for immediate family only on Friday.

William S. “Billy” Morris III is founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Morris Communications Co. and publisher of The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle.