Widow of RCSO Investigator files wrongful death lawsuit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The wife of late Richmond County Investigator, Cecil Ridley, has filed a lawsuit against the convenience store where he was shot and killed last year.

She claims, the man who allegedly shot Ridley– Alvin Hester– worked at the store and used the property to sell drugs.

Investigator Ridley was working with other Richmond County officers and went to the store to check on allegations of drugs and weapons on the property when he was shot and killed just after entering the building.

