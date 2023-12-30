EVANS, G.A. (WJBF)- With the New Year, comes some new goals. And some folks already have plans for their health and lifestyle goals in the gym.

One local gym is reminding you how important it is to reach your health and fitness goals 365 days out of the year.

“Overestimate what they can get done in a month and underestimate what they can get done in a year. You don’t see a lot of changes in a month, but in three months you see very substantial changes,” John Jimenez said.

People like John Jimenez are the example of starting on day one and sticking to it.

“Consistency beats inspiration every time. You could either brush your teeth two times a day, or you could wait once a week and brush them for two hours, but it does not work the same. You got to get in there and do the work.”

That’s the goal, gym Owner Ken Lynch says his team strives for.

“We try to have– people have an extra, creative plan– a 30-day plan with our fitness department and then we show them the ropes, the club. So, it’s just showing them, maybe, five or six little exercise with weight bearing exercise. And then doing some kind of cardiovascular solution afterwards…”

And with the new year just a day away, Lynch tells me the people’s list of resolutions might have “gym” written on them.

“People have been starting a little bit earlier. So, we’ve seen an uptick for new year’s resolutions starting in December versus January.”

Jimenez believes investing in a gym membership pays off, more, in the long run than it does at the beginning.

“I’m 70 – people sort of make a decision when they’re 40-ish and they decide if they’re ready to be old or not. It would be a shame to spend 40 years of your life as a little old man. It’ll get me, but it’ll get me kicking and screaming because I’m gonna be in here.”

So, Lynch tells me the hardest part isn’t always the physical aspect.

“People make excuses. So, we gotta let them know, hey we gotta stop making excuses and the hardest part about getting started, is getting started. But just making some fundamental changes is just getting to the club or getting to the parking lot first and then just doing something small and easy.”

At Golds Gym they’re helping to make your physical fitness journey a little easier by offering New Year’s sales when you become a new member.