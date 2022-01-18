Whitney Houston tribute show coming to Evans Jan. 24th and 25th

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Belinda Davids is an energetic singer from South Africa.

She started listening to Whitney Houston when she was a little girl, and knew at age 8 that she wanted to be a singer, too- just like her idol!

Dreams do come true… and now Davids shares her amazing voice with audiences around the world.

The “Greatest Love of All; a Whitney Houston Tribute Show” has wowed fans across Asia, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and the United States– and it gets glowing reviews.

Her current North American tour includes stops in Florida, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, Kansas, Alabama, Texas, Arizona and Augusta, Georgia. She spoke with WJBF’s Jennie Montgomery Tuesday morning during a taping of the Jennie Show.

“It’s a musical concert, the way she was on stage, with all of her #1 hits. We’re doing all of her number one hits, we’re doing costume changes like she would have done on stage, and we have a band and we have dancers. We have a great tech team that gives you an amazing show just to look at. It’s gonna be incredible, we’re just going down memory lane!”

You have the chance to see Belinda Davids and her live band and dancers Monday, Jan. 24th and Tuesday, January 25th, at the Jabez Hardin Auditorium in Evans. The concert is at 7:30 both nights. Tickets are $44.95 and you can buy them here



