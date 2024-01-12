AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It’s called “The Greatest Love of All” and it’s a must see for all Whitney Houston fans!

Beautiful South African singer and entertainer, Belinda Davis, is returning to Evans mid-January with her band and singer/dancers.

You can see the show Tuesday, January 16th or Wednesday, January 17th at the Jabez S. Hardin Auditorium. Show time is 7:30pm. Tickets are $48.95. Buy tickets here.

Contact the Box Office at 706-726-0366 for more information.