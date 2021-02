AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The White House is taking notice of Augusta’s high COVID rates.

The Garden City ranks in the top 10 for cities of concern, per capita, because of high rates for positive cases.

That’s according to the most recent report released by the COVID-19 Task Force.

The chart shows in 7 days the rate increased by about 21% with about 2,941 cases

The report is released every Sunday showcasing the previous weeks numbers.

You can view the entire report below or by clicking HERE.